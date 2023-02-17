Chandigarh: 10 more photos of suspects out

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police on Thursday released 10 more pictures of suspects involved in the February 8 violence on the road separating Sectors 52 and 53 on Mohali border. The police have so far released 40 pictures and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for individual providing information about these suspects. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS

Youth held with 50-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a 22-year-old youth for possessing 50-gm heroin. The police said suspect Ashu, alias Nata, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Sarangpur. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Twin titles for Manipur varsity

Chandigarh: Manipur University bagged twin titles on the concluding day of the All-India Inter-University Sepak Takraw Championship for Women. In the team event, Manipur University claimed the pole position, followed by Panjab University at the second spot and Punjabi University, Patiala, at the third. University of Calicut claimed fourth position. In the quad’s event, Manipur University attained first position, while the hosts Panjab University team finished second. Assam University claimed third position and MJP Rohilkhand University, Uttar Pradesh, finished fourth. TNS

7-wkt win for Cricket Hub

Chandigarh: Cricket Hub, Patiala, defeated S Tinku Cricket Academy by seven wickets, in the first semi-finals of the DP Azad Cricket Trophy on Thursday. Batting first, S Tinku Cricket Academy lads posted 100 runs before getting all out in 33.2 overs. Harman (31 off 62 balls) and Kabir Shergill (29 off 57 balls) remained the two main scorers for the side. Arpan claimed 4/12 to remain the pick of the bowlers, while Reavanpreet (3/20) and Damanpreet (2/12) were other main wicket takers for the side. In reply, Cricket Hub team posted 101/3 in 16.3 overs with the help of Manjinder (51 off 45 balls) and Abhijeet (35 off 37 balls). Parth claimed 2/36 for the bowling side. TNS

Athletics: Tania jumps to glory

Mohali: Tania claimed a gold medal in the girls’ long jump event on the concluding day of the 17th annual athletics meet of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. Priya claimed second position and Sathvi bagged third spot. Ansh won the boys’ high jump gold, followed by Abhishek at the second spot and Harshit at third. More than 500 students from CGC participated in the event. In the girls’ high jump event, Richa, Prerna and Sonam claimed top three positions, respectively. In the girls’ 800m event, Richa was declared the winner and Vivek claimed first position in the boys’ 400m event. In the boys’ long jump, Abhishek, Anish and Ansh claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the boys’ triple jump event, Samir claimed the top spot and Priya stood first in the girls’ event. TNS

Dadu Majra man beaten up

Chandigarh: Around a dozen persons allegedly thrashed a Dadu Majra resident. Complainant Shami Kumar alleged Batti, Raman Chadda, Neeraj Panda and four others entered his house and vandalised electronic equipment, including an LED TV, air conditioner, and other goods. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Shobha yatra organised

Chandigarh: Maharishi Dayanand Sarswati’s 200th birth anniversary was celebrated by Kendriya Arya Sabha, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, in Sector 7. A grand shobha yatra was organised to mark the occasion. Mayor Anup Gupta flagged off the procession from Arya Samaj, Sector 7. It passed through Sectors 8, 18 and 19 and concluded at Sector 27. TNS

Sec 46 park track lit up

Chandigarh: Forty-two street lights have been put up on the sides of the walking track at Garden of Shrubs, Sector 46. Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who inaugurated the Rs12-lakh project, said people, especially women and senior citizens, would not have to face any problem while walking in the park at night. “It was long pending demand of residents of the ward,” he added.