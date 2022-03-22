Chandigarh: 100 students take part in 'jungle trek'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Celebrating International Day of Forests, the Department of Forests and Wildlife, in collaboration with Yuvsatta, an NGO, organised a “jungle trek” for 100 girl students of Dev Samaj College of Education and Government Home Science College today.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Department of Environment, flagged off the trek in the Nepli reserve forest area.

Extending his warm wishes on International Day of Forests, Dalai said forests were home to around 80 per cent of the terrestrial biodiversity of the world. “After oceans, forests are the world’s largest storehouse of carbon – thus known as carbon-sinks,” he said, adding that they contribute to climate change mitigation by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in wood, leaves and soil and producing oxygen for people to breathe. They have an important role in the Global Water Cycle, as well, he added.

Dalai further added that realising these facts, greening had been made an integral part of urban planning in Chandigarh. The city, with over 50 per cent of forest and tree cover, two wildlife sanctuaries, a green belt on the periphery speaks volume of the visionary approach of the planners and active implementation and execution of the plan by various stakeholders.

Participating in this over 5-km trek was both fun and a learning experience for the students to know more about the forests and trees. The programme ended with a pledge by all participants: “Let’s protect this easily renewable resource with a sustainable management of forests.”

Senior environmental activists Kulbhshan Kanwar, Sarabjeet Kaur and Pramod Sharma guided the participants during trekking.