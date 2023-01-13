Chandigarh: 114 tipsy drivers fined since Jan 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT traffic police have issued as many as 114 drunken challans since January 1 and impounded 56 vehicles. The police said anti-drunken driving checkpoints were set up on the intervening night of Janaury 10 and 11 wherein 14 persons were challaned for the offence and seven vehicles impounded. The police said keeping in view poor visibility owing to fog, motorists were asked to drive carefully and follow the traffic rules. “We will continue the drive in the coming days,” said a cop. TNS

4 POs land in police net

Panchkula: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers. The accused have been identified as Jeet Rani, a resident of Krishna Enclave, Dhakoli; Krishna Rani, a resident of Mohali; Jaspal Sharma, alias Babloo, a resident of Kangra (HP); and Balbir Negi, a resident of Chandigarh. They were declared proclaimed offenders for not obeying court orders. A police spokesman said the accused were produced before a court, which remanded Jaspal Sharma, alias Babloo, to judicial remand, while Jeet Rani and Krishna were released on bail. TNS

Awareness session for auto drivers

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Traffic Police are observing Road Safety Week 2023 from January 11 to 17. Various road safety awareness events are being organised by the traffic police during the Road Safety Week. As part of the campaign, the Road Safety Awareness Cell (RSAC) launched a road safety awareness session at the Industrial Area, Phase I, here. People were educated about the Motor Vehicle Act and also advised to adhere to it to make roads safer. A road safety awareness session was also conducted for auto drivers at the ISBT, Sector 43. During this programme, they were made aware of various road safety issues. TNS

GGDSD boys first in mallakhamb

Chandigarh: GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Mallakhamb Championship for Men, which concluded on Thursday. DAV College, Sector 10, claimed the second position and Post-Graduate Government College, Sector 11, bagged the third spot. In the women’s final, MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed the first position, followed by Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, at the second position. Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, bagged the third spot. TNS

Man nabbed with 13.28 gm heroin

Chandigarh: A Mauli Jagran resident has been registered with 13.28 gm heroin. The police said Vijay, alias Badiya, was nabbed near the Railway Station road. A case has under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

2 snatch mobile phone from boy

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne suspects snatched a mobile phone from a boy. A Faidan resident in his complaint claimed the suspects snatched his phone in Sector 47. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station and a probe initiated. TNS

Three held for snatching phone

Chandigarh: Three persons have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a cyclist. They have been identified as Imitiaz Khan (20) and Ghanshyam (19), both residents of Bapu Dham Colony, and Dhanush (19), a resident of Dhanas. They had snatched the mobile phone from Tahir Rasool near the transport light point. The police said Dhanush had earlier been booked in three cases here. TNS

Theft at SCO in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at an SCO in Mani Majra. Alok Pardhan reported that unidentified persons stole three pest-control kits, a bag containing a drill machine and a pump, five litres of chemical and some documents. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Varsity signs MoU with Tafe Motors

Mohali: Chitkara University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tafe Motors and Tractors Ltd (TMTL) on Thursday in the presence of Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University; Nikhil Sinha, Associate Vice-President, TMTL, and Piyush Garg, Vice-President, Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development. The TMTL will provide CSR funding investment to the university which will encourage innovative technology startups and agritech startups. TNS

NSS Blood donation Camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh NSS Cell, UT Education Department, celebrated National Youth Day by organising NSS State-level Blood Donation Camp. Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Director, Higher Education, inaugurated the camp. More than 150 NSS volunteers, office staff and others detonated blood.