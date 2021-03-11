Chandigarh: 16 challans issued for not affixing high security registration plates

Chandigarh, May 2
The UT traffic police today started issuing challans for not affixing high security registration plates (HSRPs) and issued 16 challans to violators. At present, challans are being issued to vehicles registered in Chandigarh.
The police said residents should adhere to the directions of the Government of India regarding the affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers or be ready to face the music.
The application for affixing HSRPs and colour-coded stickers can be submitted to the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) at the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) office concerned as per residential address (for old vehicles) and at the dealer point (for new vehicles). Residents can also avail of this service online on the website of the RLA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...