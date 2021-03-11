Chandigarh: 16 challans issued for not affixing high security registration plates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The UT traffic police today started issuing challans for not affixing high security registration plates (HSRPs) and issued 16 challans to violators. At present, challans are being issued to vehicles registered in Chandigarh.

The police said residents should adhere to the directions of the Government of India regarding the affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers or be ready to face the music.

The application for affixing HSRPs and colour-coded stickers can be submitted to the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) at the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) office concerned as per residential address (for old vehicles) and at the dealer point (for new vehicles). Residents can also avail of this service online on the website of the RLA.