Chandigarh: 185 donate blood at camp

Chandigarh, March 23
A blood donation camp was organised in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day at the Bar Room, District Courts Complex, Sector 43, here, on Wednesday.
Rajesh Sharma, president, “Mission: The Awakening”, said 185 persons donated blood and over 20 persons pledged to donate organs during camp. The camp was organised by “Mission: The Awakening” in association with the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, and the Blood Transfusion Department of the PGI, Chandigarh. A team of Red Cross also supported the camp. Prominent among those who attended the camp were Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Advocate-General of Punjab, and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former IG, Punjab, and MLA, Amritsar North. —
