Chandigarh: 2 arrested for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Sonepat residents Sombir (23) and Sandeep (35) were arrested for allegedly appearing in a physical test for recruitment in the UT police in place of others persons on October 9. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered. tns

Man loses Rs 2.6L to cyber frauds

Chandigarh: A Sector 30 resident, Yugam Bansal, reported that he had posted an advertisement on an e-commerce website for the sale of an article. A deal was struck on September 26 and after that an unidentified person cheated him of Rs 2.59 lakh. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Father booked for minor’s rape

Mohali: The police have booked the father of an 11-year-old girl for raping her at her home in Vikaspuri, New Delhi. The complainant, who is the mother of class V girl, stated that she had come to her paternal home where her daughter told her about her husband’s acts for the past sometime. The couple had married 12 years ago and have two children. A case under Sections 376, 376-A, 376B, 354 and 377 of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered at the Lalru police station on October 9. The suspect is absconding. TNS

2 bikers injured in hit-and-run

Mohali: The police have booked a tractor driver for negligent driving after the rotavator attached to the tractor hit two bikers near Amlala around in the evening of October 9. After the accident, the tractor driver fled the spot. Victims Abhishek of Kangra and Kamlesh Kumar of Hamirpur, both bankers, were injured in the accident and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case has been registered against the absconding driver at the Dera Bassi police station. TNS

Two realtors booked

Dera Bassi: Abheypur-based realtors Sulekha and Subhash Chand have been booked for unauthorised construction of a colony on 6.6 acres at Dera Bassi. On a complaint of the ACA, GMADA, a case was registered against the duo under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) at the Dera Bassi police station on October 9. TNS

Yarrows log win in friendly

Mohali: Yarrows Cricket Team defeated IASS Officers by 20 runs during a friendly match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here. Batting first, Yarrows’ team scored 137/5 in 20 overs with the help of Rajnish (57) and Piyush Rai (40). In reply, the IAAS officers’ team scored 115 runs before getting all out in 18.3 overs. TNS

Gairat makes it to world c’ship

Chandigarh: Golfer Gairat Kaur Kahlon qualifies for the US Kids World Championship 2024, to be held at Pinehurst (USA). Gairat played level par and one under in the first two tours of the six-series tournaments. Her elder sister, Rabab Kahlon, carded three birdies and a bogey-free back nine to finish level par. Rabab is looking forward to playing one more level par tournament to join her younger sister for the US Kids World Championship 2024. TNS

Dodgeball trials to be held today

Chandigarh: The Dodgeball Association of Chandigarh is set to organise selection trials at CL DAV School, Sector 7 (5 p.m.) on October 11. Players born on or after November 5, 2006, will be eligible to participate. The players will participate in the 8th Sub-Junior National Dodge ball Championship, scheduled to be held at Shivpur (Varanasi) from November 1 to 5. TNS

Brawl breaks out in sector 11

Chandigarh: A brawl broke out among dozens of youths outside a chemist at the Sector-11 market on Tuesday evening. As chaotic scenes unfolded at the market, visitors ran helter-skelter to avoid having any stones or furniture being hurled around hitting them. The shopkeepers remained tight-lipped about the incident. An investigation is under way.

