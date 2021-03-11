Chandigarh: 2 youths stalk girl, arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested two Sector 41 youths for allegedly stalking a girl near a college in Sector 36 on May 2. The suspects, identified as driver Simranpreet Singh (24) and Amandeep Singh (25), were booked under Section 354 D of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station. Their luxury car has been impounded. The complainant, a resident of Sector 80, was waiting for her father to pick her up from the college when the two car-borne youths started stalking her. They also played loud music in the car and later fled from the spot. The duo was chased by the police and apprehended. On April 20, three youths, Varun, a bank employee, and Ankit and Deepanshu, all residents of Anandpur Sahib, were arrested by the police for allegedly stalking girls outside MCM College in Sector 36. TNS

Scooterists rob resident of Rs 1,800

Chandigarh: Two unidentified scooter-borne youths allegedly robbed a resident of Dharamgarh, Mohali, Rajinder Kumar, of his mobile phone, Rs 1,800 and documents at gunpoint near the Kali Bari light point on May 1. A case under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Developer booked on fraud charge

Zirakpur: The police have booked a developer and one more person for fraud and criminal intimidation of a couple after taking money and not giving the possession of a flat at Green Lotus Avenue (Singhpura) . On a complaint by VIP Road residents Ajay Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, the police have booked Barnala Developers Singhpura owner Amit Mittal and Ashish Kumar, a resident of Dyalpura, under sections 406, 420, 506 and 120-B of the IPC. TNS

Office-bearers elected

Chandigarh: Surinder Gupta has been elected president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries unanimously during the annual general body meeting. The other office-bearers elected unopposed are: Ram Kumar Garg — vice-president; Abhishek Verma — general secretary; Arun Goyal — joint secretary; and Sunil Gupta — finance secretary.