Chandigarh: 24-yr-old held for snatching

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 24-year-old man for snatching a mobile phone and cash. Complainant Arun, a resident of Phase XI, Mohali, claimed Sunil Kumar of Kandala village in Mohali snatched Rs 4,000 in cash and a mobile phone from him near the Sports Complex in Sector 50. A case has been registered. TNS
3 booked for eve-teasing
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked three unidentified suspects for eve-teasing and thrashing the victim’s husband near the scrap market at Sarangpur. A case under Sections 354, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS
Annual sports day at School
Chandigarh: Government Primary School, Dhanas, organised annual sports day-cum-talent hunt competition to mark its first anniversary. Students took part in the sporting evening in large numbers. TNS
Conference on dermatology
Chandigarh: The 25th annual conference of Dermatopathology Society of India (DSI) was organised by the departments of histopathology and dermatology, venereology and leprology at the PGIMER.
