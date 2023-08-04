 Chandigarh: 3 booked for forging papers : The Tribune India

In brief

Chandigarh: 3 booked for forging papers

Chandigarh: 3 booked for forging papers


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked Sector 9 residents in a case of cheating. Somya Dhawan reported that Anita Dhawan, Jai Dhawan, Puneet Dhawan and others forged documents and will in order to transfer shares in house No. 227 and 230 in Sector 9. A case under Sections 182, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Man held for mobile theft

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a mobile phone. Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 56, his mobile phone was stolen from his house. A case was registered and suspect Sahil Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, was arrested. TNS

Immigration agent booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration consultant for cheating. Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr, reported that Gursharan Singh and others of Visa Hub Overseas, Sector 22, cheated him of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext providing him visa to Lithuania. A case under Section 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and 24 of the Immigrations Act has been registered. TNS

Man attacked at Dhanas market

Chandigarh: A man was attacked with a sharp weapon at the fish market in Dhanas. Intezar reported that he was attacked by Irfan. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station and investigation initiated. TNS

Panel for hike in collector rates

Chandigarh: A meeting of Standing Committee of Administrator's Advisory Council of Peripheral Area Development was held on Thursday. It was decided that collector rates of agriculture land be increased. It was also decided that layout plans should not be required for houses up to 4 marla inside the Lal Dora and houses outside Lal Dora be regularised. TNS

Teachers meet MoS over pay

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Joint Action Committee, Chandigarh Aided College Teachers' Association (CACTA), met Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai regarding revised pay scales for non-teaching staff of Chandigarh colleges. The committee comprising of Diwakar Tiwari, Harbhajan Singh, Sumit Goklaney, and Amitabh Dwivedi met Rai to seek clarification to the UT for teachers in aided colleges. "Rai has promised us to resolve all issues,” said Tiwari.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

3
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

4
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

6
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

7
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days, says Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

9
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

10
J & K

Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when everyone in J&K wants it, asks Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh violence

Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Manipur violence debate: Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary third extension

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension

Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Drug peddler held with 6-kg heroin

Knotty affair: Serpentine black cables run across road named after INA veteran

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sec 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant

LS clears Bill on Delhi services, Shah calls out Oppn for ‘double standards’

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Neeraj Bawania gang’s shooter held in Rohini

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Police recover more pistols from gangster Balachauria

Tuition teacher held on charge of raping, impregnating minor

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring