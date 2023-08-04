Chandigarh: 3 booked for forging papers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked Sector 9 residents in a case of cheating. Somya Dhawan reported that Anita Dhawan, Jai Dhawan, Puneet Dhawan and others forged documents and will in order to transfer shares in house No. 227 and 230 in Sector 9. A case under Sections 182, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Man held for mobile theft

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a mobile phone. Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 56, his mobile phone was stolen from his house. A case was registered and suspect Sahil Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, was arrested. TNS

Immigration agent booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration consultant for cheating. Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr, reported that Gursharan Singh and others of Visa Hub Overseas, Sector 22, cheated him of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext providing him visa to Lithuania. A case under Section 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and 24 of the Immigrations Act has been registered. TNS

Man attacked at Dhanas market

Chandigarh: A man was attacked with a sharp weapon at the fish market in Dhanas. Intezar reported that he was attacked by Irfan. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station and investigation initiated. TNS

Panel for hike in collector rates

Chandigarh: A meeting of Standing Committee of Administrator's Advisory Council of Peripheral Area Development was held on Thursday. It was decided that collector rates of agriculture land be increased. It was also decided that layout plans should not be required for houses up to 4 marla inside the Lal Dora and houses outside Lal Dora be regularised. TNS

Teachers meet MoS over pay

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Joint Action Committee, Chandigarh Aided College Teachers' Association (CACTA), met Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai regarding revised pay scales for non-teaching staff of Chandigarh colleges. The committee comprising of Diwakar Tiwari, Harbhajan Singh, Sumit Goklaney, and Amitabh Dwivedi met Rai to seek clarification to the UT for teachers in aided colleges. "Rai has promised us to resolve all issues,” said Tiwari.