Chandigarh: 3 cyber fraudsters land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Three persons have been arrested by the Cybercrime Cell of the UT police in connection with two cheating cases registered in the city.

Two suspects, Rajesh Kumar (21) and Avdesh Kumar (24), both residents of Firozabad, UP, were arrested for duping a city resident of Rs 2.44 lakh.

Complainant Paramjit Singh of Sector 38, had claimed he had applied for an SBI credit card, but it was not activated for several days. He called up the bank’s customer care in this regard.

The complainant later received a call from a person posing as an SBI executive. The suspect took his existing HSBC credit card details, including CVV number and an OTP, following which three transactions amounting to Rs 2.44 lakh were made from his card.

In another case, Mohammad Ali Rehman (26), a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has been arrested for cheating complainant Prafulla Mohan Sinha, a resident of Sector 40, of Rs 13.50 lakh.

The complainant had reported he had received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller introduced himself as complainant’s friend from Australia. The suspect claimed his friend Jaspal Singh’s wife had been admitted to a Kolkata hospital and he required Rs 18 lakh for her operation.

The suspect even sent a picture of a cheque on WhatsApp, claiming the money would be credited to his account within 24 hours. The suspect told him he would receive a call from Jaspal.

The complainant subsequently got a call, but taking him for Jaipal, he transferred Rs 13.50 lakh to a bank account shared by the caller.