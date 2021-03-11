Chandigarh: 3-day PharmaTech expo begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary, Haryana, inaugurated the three-day PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, here.

This is the 12th edition of the expo, which is dedicated to pharmaceutical innovation, technology and knowledge and will be on till April 30.

The Haryana Government, in collaboration with the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), along with Pharma Technology Index.com Private Limited, is organising the expo.

The expo is an international exhibition on pharma machinery, formulations, nutraceutical, lab, analytical & packaging equipment. The exhibition has been planned in the space of 7,500 square meters, with more than 200 exhibitors displaying machinery and equipment for producing drugs and pharmaceutical products. Around 5,000 persons are expected to visit the event.

Inaugurating the expo, Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary, Haryana, said: “In Haryana, the pharma industry did remarkably well during Covid and the lab sector is also doing amazingly well. There is a huge world outside and a large area still needs to be captured.”

The Chief Secretary said the Himachal pharma sector was also looking for expansion which was indeed a good move and Haryana was ready to provide assistance to industries. He said: “A lot of lessons are to be learnt by participating in the expo, which will apprise us of the latest equipment”.

An inaugural session and Haryana exporter’s conclave was today organised jointly with the Haryana Government and the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India).