Chandigarh: 4 years after student’s death, friend acquitted of rash driving charge

Chandigarh, June 1
Four years after a student of a private school was killed in an accident on the road separating Sector 19 and 27, the juvenile court has acquitted his friend, booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
The juvenile court acquitted the accused as prosecution failed to prove charges. The trial of the case was conducted in a juvenile court since the accused, a resident of Mohali, was a juvenile at the time of the accident.
The police registered the case on the complaint of an ASI, who reached the spot after getting information of the accident. As per the FIR the car, overturned after hitting a pole on the road separating Sector 19 and 27 at 1:50 am on December 28, 2018. The deceased, accompanied by his four friends, was a student of a private school in Chandigarh.
AS Sukhija, counsel of the accused, claimed that his client was falsely implicated in the case. He said the police failed to investigate the case properly and did not refer to the route taken by the car on the night of accident.
The car was being driven by the deceased at the time of accident as stated by the accused in his statement. The investigating officer stated that he could not find out, who was driving the car. There were three persons in the car at the time of accident and not five, he added. After hearing arguments the Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Chandigarh, acquitted the accused.
