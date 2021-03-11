Chandigarh: 45 teachers honoured

Chandigarh: A seminar on “Empowered Woman, Empowers Women” was organised by the Aryans Group of Colleges. Around 45 science teachers were honoured. Dr Parveen Kataria, Director-General, Aryans Group, was the keynote speaker. The representatives of more than 70 schools of Patiala attended this event.
