Chandigarh: 5% discretionary quota in CHB schemes to go

Chandigarh: The UT has decided to put an end to the discretionary quota of the UT Administrator in the allotment of houses under schemes of the CHB. The Board of Directors of the CHB had, in December 2020, decided to abolish the 5 per cent discretionary quota. At a meeting, presided over by Dharam Pal, UT Adviser-cum-Chairman, CHB, the board decision was approved and it was decided to submit it to the UT Administrator for final approval.
