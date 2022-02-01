Chandigarh: 5 jhuggis gutted in Sector 25, none injured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Five jhuggis were gutted in a fire that broke out in Sector 25 tonight. The fire reportedly broke out after a cooking gas cylinder burst in one of the jhuggis. It spread to other jhuggis. Seeing the flames, dwellers rushed outside.

Some of them tried to douse the flames using water. However, the fire could not be controlled. In the meantime, a rescue team reached the spot.

Four fire engines were pressed into service from the Sector 11 fire station. After a struggle of over an hour, the fire was controlled. Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap. City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, along with his team, rushed to the spot. “We are providing food to people whose jhuggis got burnt. We are going to help them in whatever way possible, “ said Lubana.