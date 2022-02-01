Chandigarh: 5 jhuggis gutted in Sector 25, none injured

Chandigarh, January 31
Five jhuggis were gutted in a fire that broke out in Sector 25 tonight. The fire reportedly broke out after a cooking gas cylinder burst in one of the jhuggis. It spread to other jhuggis. Seeing the flames, dwellers rushed outside.
Some of them tried to douse the flames using water. However, the fire could not be controlled. In the meantime, a rescue team reached the spot.
Four fire engines were pressed into service from the Sector 11 fire station. After a struggle of over an hour, the fire was controlled. Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap. City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, along with his team, rushed to the spot. “We are providing food to people whose jhuggis got burnt. We are going to help them in whatever way possible, “ said Lubana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...