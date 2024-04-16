Chandigarh: 5 years on, PO lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A snatcher, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three cases, and had been at large for the past five years, has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff. Ashok Kumar, alias Billa, a resident of Shamli district, UP, was arrested in three cases of snatching in 2016. He was an active member of a UP-based gang. TNS

Precious wins chess meet

Chandigarh: Precious Bansal scored three and half points to win the Chandigarh Women’s Chess Championship. Samaira Taneja claimed the second position, while Samisha Taneja and Dusicka Yumlembam claimed third and fourth positions, respectively. Tie break system was used to decide the top four positions. A total of 19 women chess players from Chandigarh participated in this championship. Precious, Samaira Taneja, Samisha Taneja and Dusicka Yumlembam have been selected to represent the city in the National Women’s Chess Championship, at Tamil Nadu. TNS

SD Academy register win

Mohali: SD Cricket Academy defeated RG Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by 63 runs on the opening day of the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Men Seniors T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, SD Cricket Academy lads posted 224/5 with the help of Ankit Kaushik (97), Nipun Sharda (27), Mohammed Arslan Khan (24), Yuvraj Rai (22) and Sanyam Saini (15). Dipender Kush and Sagar Dhiman claimed two wickets each, while Aryan grabbed one. In reply, the RG Academy posted 161 runs in 18.4 overs. Amandeep Pannu (50), Rohit Thapa (27) and Shatrughan Sha (23) were the main scorers for the side. Naman Ghai claimed four, while Sharda and Mohammed Mehndi grabbed two wickets each for the bowling side. Ansh Khosla and Sukrant Sharma also picked one each.

