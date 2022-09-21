Chandigarh: 50-bed Ayush hospital to be ready in 2 months

Chandigarh, September 20
A 50-bed Ayush hospital will be ready at Sector 34 here in two months, the Chief Engineer, UT, informed a review meeting on the pending projects today.
Four Ayush dispensaries (two ayurvedic and two homoeopathic) are functioning under the National Rural Health Mission. These dispensaries are located at the Community Health Centre, Sector 22, and Civil Dispensary, Mani Majra. At present, six ayurvedic and as many homoeopathic dispensaries are functioning under the Directorate of AYUSH, Chandigarh Administration.
Under the Centre-sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up 50-bed integrated Ayush hospitals. Accordingly, Chandigarh is eligible to get a financial assistance by submitting a suitable proposal through its State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) as per the provision of NAM guidelines.
