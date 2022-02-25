Chandigarh: 53 cab drivers challaned

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The State Transport Authority on Thursday challaned 53 cab drivers for not depositing their entry fee with the department. The cab drivers have to pay an entry fee of Rs1,000 for three months for pick and drop when they enter the city from neighbouring states in the tricity. An official of the STA said a special drive was launched on Thursday against the taxi drivers who had not deposited their entry fee. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Mohali Cricket Association will organise trials to select the U-23 district team on February 26 (10 am) at the C-Ground, IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. The selected team will take part in the inter-district tournament for the year 2022 to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. Players born on or after September 1, 1999, will be eligible to participate in the trials. Players born, residing and studying continuously for the one year prior to the year of the tournament in the district of Mohali are eligible for the trials. The players should carry documents, including digital birth certificate, bona fide certificate from the educational institute/ school and passport or voter ID card, any one of the latter two is mandatory as a proof of residence. TNS

Friendly tennis matches held

Chandigarh: The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, and the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10, organised a series of friendly tennis matches between British diplomats and Indian citizens to kick off the ‘India-UK Week of Sport’. A women’s singles match was played between Caroline Rowett, Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, and Rashmi Bhangu. David White, senior political advisor, British High Commission, Delhi, played a men’s singles match against SM Sharma. They also played a mixed doubles match. “The UK and India share a passion for sports and sporting heroes. I look forward to strengthening the sporting links between our two countries in 2022 as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,” said Caroline Rowett. TNS

Fencing trials on Feb 26-27

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Fencing Association will organise trials to select the local team on February 26 and 27 at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10. The selected team will participate in the 32nd Senior National Fencing Championship to be held in Amritsar from March 13 to 16. Fencers, who are above 13 years, will be eligible to participate. TNS

International FC Phagwara log win

Chandigarh: International FC Phagwara registered a 2-0 win against TSU FA, Una, in the ongoing 59th All-India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. Rohit Sheikh posted the opening goal in the 7th minute, while Amritpal Singh doubled the lead in the second half by converting a free kick. Earlier in the day, BAM Khalsa, Garhshankar, lads logged a 4-0 win against FA Mahilpur. DAV College, Jalandhar, defeated PHSFA, Mahilpur, 2-1. TNS

F&CC okays 3 agenda items

Chandigarh: Finance and Contract Committee members cleared three agenda items at a meeting held here on Thursday. The members gave the go-ahead to purchase six inflatable emergency lighting towers for Fire and Rescue Services at an estimated cost of Rs13.71 lakh. They also gave nod to 50 per cent concession on ground rent for five days at Circus Ground, Sector 17. Rough cost estimate for replacement of old/broken pipe line in parks of Sector 46-A, B, C & D for about Rs25.97 lakh was cleared.