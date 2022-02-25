In brief

Chandigarh: 53 cab drivers challaned

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The State Transport Authority on Thursday challaned 53 cab drivers for not depositing their entry fee with the department. The cab drivers have to pay an entry fee of Rs1,000 for three months for pick and drop when they enter the city from neighbouring states in the tricity. An official of the STA said a special drive was launched on Thursday against the taxi drivers who had not deposited their entry fee. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Mohali Cricket Association will organise trials to select the U-23 district team on February 26 (10 am) at the C-Ground, IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. The selected team will take part in the inter-district tournament for the year 2022 to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. Players born on or after September 1, 1999, will be eligible to participate in the trials. Players born, residing and studying continuously for the one year prior to the year of the tournament in the district of Mohali are eligible for the trials. The players should carry documents, including digital birth certificate, bona fide certificate from the educational institute/ school and passport or voter ID card, any one of the latter two is mandatory as a proof of residence. TNS

Friendly tennis matches held

Chandigarh: The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, and the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10, organised a series of friendly tennis matches between British diplomats and Indian citizens to kick off the ‘India-UK Week of Sport’. A women’s singles match was played between Caroline Rowett, Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, and Rashmi Bhangu. David White, senior political advisor, British High Commission, Delhi, played a men’s singles match against SM Sharma. They also played a mixed doubles match. “The UK and India share a passion for sports and sporting heroes. I look forward to strengthening the sporting links between our two countries in 2022 as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,” said Caroline Rowett. TNS

Fencing trials on Feb 26-27

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Fencing Association will organise trials to select the local team on February 26 and 27 at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10. The selected team will participate in the 32nd Senior National Fencing Championship to be held in Amritsar from March 13 to 16. Fencers, who are above 13 years, will be eligible to participate. TNS

International FC Phagwara log win

Chandigarh: International FC Phagwara registered a 2-0 win against TSU FA, Una, in the ongoing 59th All-India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. Rohit Sheikh posted the opening goal in the 7th minute, while Amritpal Singh doubled the lead in the second half by converting a free kick. Earlier in the day, BAM Khalsa, Garhshankar, lads logged a 4-0 win against FA Mahilpur. DAV College, Jalandhar, defeated PHSFA, Mahilpur, 2-1. TNS

F&CC okays 3 agenda items

Chandigarh: Finance and Contract Committee members cleared three agenda items at a meeting held here on Thursday. The members gave the go-ahead to purchase six inflatable emergency lighting towers for Fire and Rescue Services at an estimated cost of Rs13.71 lakh. They also gave nod to 50 per cent concession on ground rent for five days at Circus Ground, Sector 17. Rough cost estimate for replacement of old/broken pipe line in parks of Sector 46-A, B, C & D for about Rs25.97 lakh was cleared.

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists