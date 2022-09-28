Chandigarh: 7 vehicles vandalised in Sector 25 colony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Unidentified miscreants smashed windowpanes of seven vehicles, including a Tempo Traveller, at a Sector 25 colony on Monday night.

The incident came to light in the morning after which the police were informed. All vehicles were parked in a row at a ground opposite houses.

Rajinder Singh, a resident, said the rear windscreen of his car was smashed. Another resident, Baleshwar, said similar incidents had been reported in the colony in the past. “There is a need to step up police patrolling in the area to deter anti-social elements from indulging in lawlessness,” he added.

Residents asserted the administration should install CCTV cameras in the area to curb activities of miscreants.

A complaint was submitted to the police, following which an investigation had been initiated at the Sector 24 police post. The police claimed efforts were on to identify the suspects.