Chandigarh: 7 vehicles vandalised in Sector 25 colony

Chandigarh, September 27
Unidentified miscreants smashed windowpanes of seven vehicles, including a Tempo Traveller, at a Sector 25 colony on Monday night.
The incident came to light in the morning after which the police were informed. All vehicles were parked in a row at a ground opposite houses.
Rajinder Singh, a resident, said the rear windscreen of his car was smashed. Another resident, Baleshwar, said similar incidents had been reported in the colony in the past. “There is a need to step up police patrolling in the area to deter anti-social elements from indulging in lawlessness,” he added.
Residents asserted the administration should install CCTV cameras in the area to curb activities of miscreants.
A complaint was submitted to the police, following which an investigation had been initiated at the Sector 24 police post. The police claimed efforts were on to identify the suspects.
