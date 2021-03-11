Chandigarh: A musical jugalbandi has audience asking for more

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Under the framework of Bonjour India Festival-2022, Alliance Française de Chandigarh hosted InChorus – Strings Together, a fusion of kora guitar and tabla, here this evening.

With Chérif Soumano on kora, Shahnawaz Ahmed on guitar and Shahbaaz Khan on tabla, it was the trio’s last performance as they concluded their all-India tour in association with Alliance Française India.

InChorus is an initiative to provide musical platform for the promotion of promising young musicians of all genres, Indian and French, through residencies, concerts, meetings and workshops.

As part of fourth edition of Bonjour India Festival, Alliance Française de Delhi brought famous kora player from Mali, Chérif Soumano, and Shahnawaz Ahmed, an incredible classical guitarist from India together for a classical jugalbandi.

The audience not just enjoyed the concert but also requested for encore.