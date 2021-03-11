Chandigarh: A musical jugalbandi has audience asking for more

Chandigarh, May 4
Under the framework of Bonjour India Festival-2022, Alliance Française de Chandigarh hosted InChorus – Strings Together, a fusion of kora guitar and tabla, here this evening.
With Chérif Soumano on kora, Shahnawaz Ahmed on guitar and Shahbaaz Khan on tabla, it was the trio’s last performance as they concluded their all-India tour in association with Alliance Française India.
InChorus is an initiative to provide musical platform for the promotion of promising young musicians of all genres, Indian and French, through residencies, concerts, meetings and workshops.
As part of fourth edition of Bonjour India Festival, Alliance Française de Delhi brought famous kora player from Mali, Chérif Soumano, and Shahnawaz Ahmed, an incredible classical guitarist from India together for a classical jugalbandi.
The audience not just enjoyed the concert but also requested for encore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised