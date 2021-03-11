Chandigarh AAP holds candle march to support Kashmiri Pandits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Demanding protection to Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), the city unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a candle march from the Aroma light point to Kiran Cinema here today.

Expressing concern over the murderous attacks on Kashmiri pandits, city AAP president Prem Garg said the government at the Centre failed to provide adequate security to them.

“These people have always been forced to live in an atmosphere of fear and threat in Kashmir under all the successive governments. At the time of the abrogation of Article 370, the government had claimed that it will be a game changer and the situation in Kashmir will be brought under control while all displaced families will be rehabilitated in the valley. However, the present situation is the same as it was in 1990,” he said.