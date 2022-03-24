Chandigarh: AAP seeks panel to weigh implications of 'free water'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

With an eye on implementation of its first “guarantee” given to people during the MC elections, city AAP councillors today wrote to the Mayor and the Commissioner to form a panel to evaluate things to provide 20,000 litre of water to every household free of cost. “We have requested for formation of a committee of experts to consider the financial and other implications for allowing 20 kl of water to every family within the municipal limits of the city at zero water tariff,” said Prem Garg, president, city AAP.

Poll promise of 20 kl free water

“We have also demanded that an agenda be brought in the March 29 House meeting for withholding the increased water tariff, at least for one year,” he added.

Garg said the councillors also requested for a House resolution to urge the UT Administration to withdraw an appeal pending with the Supreme Court of India against the withdrawal of voting rights to the nominated councillors, as per judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

AAP councillors also proposed an agenda item for making a request to the Administration that any move to issue a letter of intent or process to privatise the Electricity Department be kept on hold till the final decision of the matter pending with the High Court.