Attempt-to-murder case: Accused denied anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a resident of Colony Number 4, Pardum Kumar, in an attempt-to-murder case.

The police had registered the FIR on a complaint of Sumit of Dariya village, who alleged that around eight youths attacked him on February 14 while he was having a conversation with his friends in the ground near Balmiki Mandir, Dariya village, Chandigarh.

The police have registered a case under sections 323, 147, 148, 149, 341, 452, 506, 324,and 307 of the IPC.

Atul Sethi, Public Prosecutor, said the custodial interrogation of the applicant was required. Further, the whereabouts of other co-accused are yet to be verified from the applicant and the weapon used by the applicant was yet to be recovered. —