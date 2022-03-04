Chandigarh: Accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

A Punjab resident, an accused in a cheating case, escaped from the custody of a Punjab Police ASI from the inner market of Sector 8 here today.

According to the police, accused Himanshu Kakria, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, who has a case of cheating registered against him at the Mataur police station, escaped from the custody of ASI BS Mand.

The police had nabbed him from the market and while taking him to the police station, the accused managed to escape in a Swift car along with his wife. During his arrest, the Punjab Police had recovered a Fortuner, a pistol and two mobile phones.

The UT police have registered a case under Sections 224 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused at the Sector 3 police station. —