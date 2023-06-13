Chandigarh Administration adamant on setting up plant at Dadu Majra: AAP, Congress councillors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

After holding a meeting with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today, AAP and Congress councillors claimed the Administration had already made up its mind to set up the plant in Dadu Majra.

Further course of action soon City Congress president HS Lucky said: “The UT Administration is adamant on setting up the plant at Dadu Majra. Now, they have got backing from the Administrator itself. We will soon decide further course of action.”

AAP councillor Kuldeep Dhalor claimed that the meeting called by the Administrator was only a formality. “In fact, the UT Administrator had already made up his mind to set up the solid waste plant in Dadu Majra itself,” Kuldeep said.

“It has been learned that the Administration is adamant on setting up the plant at Dadu Majra itself at any cost. Now, further strategy will be chalked out after holding a discussion with local people in this regard,” he said.

Pradeep Chhabra, former mayor and senior AAP leader, termed the decision unfortunate. He said the meeting was to be held between MC councillors and the UT Administrator, but senior officials of the Administration were also present in the meeting.

“While lives of people in Dadu Majra are at stake, the UT Administrator is telling councillors to go to Goa to visit the plant. AAP councillors were under the impression that the Administrator will listen to them, but in vain,” he said.

City Congress president HS Lucky said: “The UT Administration is adamant on setting up the plant at Dadu Majra. Now, they have got backing from the Administrator itself. We will soon decide further course of action from the party.”

Congress councillor Jasbir Singh said: “We want them to find an alternative site for the plant. It can be set up near N-choe. No one will protest against it.”