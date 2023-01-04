 Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

Allottees to pay applicable charges | No to one-time settlement on ‘Delhi pattern’

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

In a major relief to the residents of nearly 70,000 dwelling units allotted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), the UT Administration has allowed 28 need-based changes, superseding all such previous orders, on payment of applicable charges.

The UT, however, has rejected the major demand of one-time settlement policy on the “Delhi pattern”, but allowed a number of relaxations related to building violations.

Allottees had been demanding regularisation of need-based changes/additional construction in residential units and one-time settlement on the Delhi pattern. Of nearly 70,000 houses constructed by the CHB so far, need-based changes have been made in 60,000 units, in which 20 per cent city population resides.

The UT has allowed the construction of balconies projecting 3 feet along the entire width of the courtyard on the front and rear side. However, no such balcony will be allowed on the façade where balcony/verandah is already provided.

The allottees, who have already provided or wish to provide “chhajjas” over doors and windows, which are not as per standard design and material (such as chhajja made in fibreglass), are allowed to retain/provide the same, subject to the condition that the projection shall not be more than one and a half feet from the face of wall.

Regarding treatment of outer surface of building by way of painting and cement paint, uniformity of colour pattern will have to be maintained for each of the blocks. In flats, the tile work on the main inner entry portion façade of flats will be allowed. In independent houses, tile work will be allowed, subject to the condition that the building is within the building line and a 9-inch common wall be left as a common band.

Allottees are allowed to make any internal change in flats without approval from the CHB, subject to conditions that these are certified for structural safety and there is no change to the exterior face of building.

All allottees are allowed to construct an additional door in dwelling units. However, no door will be allowed opening onto the public open space, right of way of the road/road berm/ pavement, outside plotted area, open/green space, reserved space.

Additional construction of 150 sq ft or 75% of the area of the rear courtyard/terrace is allowed. The resultant terrace of such construction will be non-approachable. Owners occupying more than one floor of dwelling units are allowed to take the benefits of additional construction at only one floor level.

The coverage of the corridor area adjoining the flats of HIG (Upper) category in Sector 45-A is allowed. The same is allowed on submission of mutual consent of all allottees, i.e. ground floor, first floor, second floor, third floor etc. of the block.

The allottees of HIG (Upper)-Cat-I, HIG (Upper), HIG (Lower)-Cat-II-Type-A, HIG (Lower)-Cat-II-Type-B of Sector 45-A and 39-B, Chandigarh, are allowed to use the roof of the parking space at first floor level as terrace by converting the window abutting this terrace into a door and to provide four-foot-high MS railing only, subject to mutual consent of allottees of upper floors, having their porch/garage below.

Allottees can construct lifts, as per the design approved by Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS). Wherever, construction of lifts within the building line is not possible, adjacent appropriate space can be used without the transfer of ownership rights of the government land.

In the flats of HIG (Lower)/Cat-II in Sectors 47-C, 45-B, 41 and 38-A, the UT has allowed coverage of void in front of the window of front bedroom on all floors up to the area of duct and merge the same with the existing room. However, coverage of ducts will not be allowed.

Also allowed is the coverage on the first floor of the void area above scooter parking space and its conversion into a store by dividing the space equally between both allottees of the first floor.

For LIG (Upper) duplex flats in Sector 41-A, extending the width of room by about two feet in rear courtyard is allowed. The terrace on the first floor can be converted into a glasshouse. The terrace on the second floor can be converted into a terrace garden.

Key need-based alterations allowed for owners

  • Any internal change in flats, subject to certification for structural safety but no change to exterior face
  • Balconies projecting 3 feet along entire width of courtyard on front/rear; not on façade having balcony or verandah
  • ‘Chhajjas’ made of fibreglass, etc. over doors/windows; projection must not be more than one and a half feet from the face of wall
  • Uniformity of colour for block while painting/creating cement paint pattern on building’s outer surface
  • Flats can have tile work on main inner entry portion of façade; for houses, building must be within building line, a 9-inch common wall be left as common band
  • Construction of addl door in all units; mustn’t open onto public open space, right of way of road/pavement, outside plotted area, green space.
  • Additional construction of 150 sq ft or 75% of area of rear courtyard/terrace. Owners having over one floor can take benefit on only one floor
  • Lifts as per design by Online Building Plan Approval System. Wherever construction within building line not possible, adjacent space can be used
  • Additional windows can be provided in the end walls of the corner units
  • Lowering of sill of windows up to 4 inches above floor level
  • Gill/glazing in verandah/balcony; 1.22m x 1.22m open area must be kept for rescue in case of fire
  • 1m x 1m cutout in common area roof slab to access tanks, solar heating systems, antennas
  • Width of main gate can be increased up to 12 feet and height up to 6 feet
  • Car shed with steel pipe frame, sheet/fibreglass cover with transparency within boundary wall
  • 10-ft wide gate in side/rear boundary wall of rear courtyard abutting V-5/V-6 roads; not on V-3/V-4 roads
  • Flexible/sliding gates in front courtyard’s brick boundary wall on front
  • Rainwater spout in balconies connected with single pipe; shouldn’t be exposed on to street
  • Solar panels on terrace subject to consent of all allottees of block
  • Up to 1,000 litre increase in total capacity of water tank for all

Relief for specific categories

  • Sector 45-A HIG (Upper): Coverage of corridor area adjoining flats on mutual consent of allottees of block
  • Sec 45-A & 39-B HIG (Upper) Cat-I; HIG (Upper); HIG (Lower) Cat-II Type-A; HIG (Lower) Cat-II Type B: Can use roof of parking space on first floor as terrace by converting window abutting terrace into a door; provide four-foot-high MS railing only, subject to mutual consent of all allottees
  • Sec 47-C, 45-B, 41 and 38-A HIG (Lower) Cat-II: Coverage of void in front of window of front bedroom on all floors up to area of duct and merge it with existing room. However, coverage of ducts will not be allowed. Coverage on first floor of void area above scooter parking space and its conversion into store
  • Sector 41-A LIG (Upper) duplex flats: Can extend room width by two feet in rear courtyard; can convert terrace on first floor into glasshouse & second floor terrace into terrace garden

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Dense fog to stay till January 6, says Chandigarh MeT

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement