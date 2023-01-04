Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

In a major relief to the residents of nearly 70,000 dwelling units allotted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), the UT Administration has allowed 28 need-based changes, superseding all such previous orders, on payment of applicable charges.

The UT, however, has rejected the major demand of one-time settlement policy on the “Delhi pattern”, but allowed a number of relaxations related to building violations.

Allottees had been demanding regularisation of need-based changes/additional construction in residential units and one-time settlement on the Delhi pattern. Of nearly 70,000 houses constructed by the CHB so far, need-based changes have been made in 60,000 units, in which 20 per cent city population resides.

The UT has allowed the construction of balconies projecting 3 feet along the entire width of the courtyard on the front and rear side. However, no such balcony will be allowed on the façade where balcony/verandah is already provided.

The allottees, who have already provided or wish to provide “chhajjas” over doors and windows, which are not as per standard design and material (such as chhajja made in fibreglass), are allowed to retain/provide the same, subject to the condition that the projection shall not be more than one and a half feet from the face of wall.

Regarding treatment of outer surface of building by way of painting and cement paint, uniformity of colour pattern will have to be maintained for each of the blocks. In flats, the tile work on the main inner entry portion façade of flats will be allowed. In independent houses, tile work will be allowed, subject to the condition that the building is within the building line and a 9-inch common wall be left as a common band.

Allottees are allowed to make any internal change in flats without approval from the CHB, subject to conditions that these are certified for structural safety and there is no change to the exterior face of building.

All allottees are allowed to construct an additional door in dwelling units. However, no door will be allowed opening onto the public open space, right of way of the road/road berm/ pavement, outside plotted area, open/green space, reserved space.

Additional construction of 150 sq ft or 75% of the area of the rear courtyard/terrace is allowed. The resultant terrace of such construction will be non-approachable. Owners occupying more than one floor of dwelling units are allowed to take the benefits of additional construction at only one floor level.

The coverage of the corridor area adjoining the flats of HIG (Upper) category in Sector 45-A is allowed. The same is allowed on submission of mutual consent of all allottees, i.e. ground floor, first floor, second floor, third floor etc. of the block.

The allottees of HIG (Upper)-Cat-I, HIG (Upper), HIG (Lower)-Cat-II-Type-A, HIG (Lower)-Cat-II-Type-B of Sector 45-A and 39-B, Chandigarh, are allowed to use the roof of the parking space at first floor level as terrace by converting the window abutting this terrace into a door and to provide four-foot-high MS railing only, subject to mutual consent of allottees of upper floors, having their porch/garage below.

Allottees can construct lifts, as per the design approved by Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS). Wherever, construction of lifts within the building line is not possible, adjacent appropriate space can be used without the transfer of ownership rights of the government land.

In the flats of HIG (Lower)/Cat-II in Sectors 47-C, 45-B, 41 and 38-A, the UT has allowed coverage of void in front of the window of front bedroom on all floors up to the area of duct and merge the same with the existing room. However, coverage of ducts will not be allowed.

Also allowed is the coverage on the first floor of the void area above scooter parking space and its conversion into a store by dividing the space equally between both allottees of the first floor.

For LIG (Upper) duplex flats in Sector 41-A, extending the width of room by about two feet in rear courtyard is allowed. The terrace on the first floor can be converted into a glasshouse. The terrace on the second floor can be converted into a terrace garden.

Key need-based alterations allowed for owners

Any internal change in flats, subject to certification for structural safety but no change to exterior face

Balconies projecting 3 feet along entire width of courtyard on front/rear; not on façade having balcony or verandah

‘Chhajjas’ made of fibreglass, etc. over doors/windows; projection must not be more than one and a half feet from the face of wall

Uniformity of colour for block while painting/creating cement paint pattern on building’s outer surface

Flats can have tile work on main inner entry portion of façade; for houses, building must be within building line, a 9-inch common wall be left as common band

Construction of addl door in all units; mustn’t open onto public open space, right of way of road/pavement, outside plotted area, green space.

Additional construction of 150 sq ft or 75% of area of rear courtyard/terrace. Owners having over one floor can take benefit on only one floor

Lifts as per design by Online Building Plan Approval System. Wherever construction within building line not possible, adjacent space can be used

Additional windows can be provided in the end walls of the corner units

Lowering of sill of windows up to 4 inches above floor level

Gill/glazing in verandah/balcony; 1.22m x 1.22m open area must be kept for rescue in case of fire

1m x 1m cutout in common area roof slab to access tanks, solar heating systems, antennas

Width of main gate can be increased up to 12 feet and height up to 6 feet

Car shed with steel pipe frame, sheet/fibreglass cover with transparency within boundary wall

10-ft wide gate in side/rear boundary wall of rear courtyard abutting V-5/V-6 roads; not on V-3/V-4 roads

Flexible/sliding gates in front courtyard’s brick boundary wall on front

Rainwater spout in balconies connected with single pipe; shouldn’t be exposed on to street

Solar panels on terrace subject to consent of all allottees of block

Up to 1,000 litre increase in total capacity of water tank for all

Relief for specific categories

Sector 45-A HIG (Upper): Coverage of corridor area adjoining flats on mutual consent of allottees of block

Coverage of corridor area adjoining flats on mutual consent of allottees of block Sec 45-A & 39-B HIG (Upper) Cat-I; HIG (Upper); HIG (Lower) Cat-II Type-A; HIG (Lower) Cat-II Type B: Can use roof of parking space on first floor as terrace by converting window abutting terrace into a door; provide four-foot-high MS railing only, subject to mutual consent of all allottees

Can use roof of parking space on first floor as terrace by converting window abutting terrace into a door; provide four-foot-high MS railing only, subject to mutual consent of all allottees Sec 47-C, 45-B, 41 and 38-A HIG (Lower) Cat-II: Coverage of void in front of window of front bedroom on all floors up to area of duct and merge it with existing room. However, coverage of ducts will not be allowed. Coverage on first floor of void area above scooter parking space and its conversion into store

Coverage of void in front of window of front bedroom on all floors up to area of duct and merge it with existing room. However, coverage of ducts will not be allowed. Coverage on first floor of void area above scooter parking space and its conversion into store Sector 41-A LIG (Upper) duplex flats: Can extend room width by two feet in rear courtyard; can convert terrace on first floor into glasshouse & second floor terrace into terrace garden

