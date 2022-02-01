Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

While the UT Administration allowed the opening of local higher educational institutions from February 1, the Panjab University campus, which has been closed since the outbreak of Covid-19, may take a few more weeks before opening its doors completely to students.

Owing to the ongoing online examinations, the authorities may delay the process of opening of campus to all students. “A meeting to discuss the same issue (opening of campus) was scheduled for Monday. However it was postponed. A meeting is now expected to be held soon. The campus, meanwhile, is likely to open after the ongoing online examinations,” said a source. He added, “The upcoming examinations and classes will be held in the physical mode. And preparation has been started to accommodate hostellers.”

As per the UT Administration order, all higher educational institutes shall be allowed to open under conditions.

Meanwhile, colleges are also likely to delay the opening of their campuses due to the ongoing examinations.

