Chandigarh Administration allows unvaccinated children to attend exams, practicals in offline mode

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Unvaccinated students have been allowed by the UT Administration to attend exams or practicals in the physical mode with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

So far, only 53 per cent children in the age group 12 to 14 have been vaccinated with the first dose of Corbevax, while 96 per cent children from 15 years to 18 years have taken the first dose of Covaxin. The UT Health Department wants to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible children by May 15.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, today reviewed the status of the Covid vaccination in detail with Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, UT.

Dharam Pal said to protect unvaccinated children from the Covid infection, the Education Department should strictly follow the decision of restricting unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 from attending classes in the physical mode from May 4. However, unvaccinated students have been allowed to attend the exams or practicals in the physical mode.

Persons aged above 60 and health and frontline workers are being given the free booster dose at government health facilities. However, persons aged above 18 are being given paid booster shots at private health facilities. As on date, about 40,000 persons have been given the third dose in the city. “Though Covid-19 vaccination has picked up during last week, yet the coverage of only half of the children in the age group of 12 to 15 is a matter of concern. In view of the increasing number of Covid cases in Chandigarh, we need to protect our children through vaccination," said Dharam Pal.

Meanwhile, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vaccination of children in the age group of six to 12 are expected from the Central Government. The UT Health Department said it was ready with a vaccination plan for this age group so that it could be started without losing any time.

No offline class for those not jabbed

Pvt hospitals’ vaccine stock to be replaced

The UT Health Department has requested private hospitals to immediately review their vaccine stock. Covid vaccines, which are nearing expiry up to June 30, will be replaced within next week with a fresh stock of similar vaccines available with the Health Department.