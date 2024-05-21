Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

With an intense heatwave prevailing in the region, the Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday announced closure of schools.



May 21 would be the last working day.

All government, private, aided and other schools in the state would now remain closed from Tuesday (May 21) to June 30.

The Punjab and Haryana government have also announced advanced summer vacations for schools due to the rise in temperature.

