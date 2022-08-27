Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

Chandigarh, August 26
The UT Administration has blacklisted a firm for poor performance and delaying wages of employees on contract.
The Department of Urban Planning has terminated the contract of M/s Sherwal Enterprises, Sector 40-C, for violating the terms and conditions of the contract.
An official spokesperson said the firm, which was awarded a contract for providing outsource services to the department for one year from March 14 to March 13 next year did not comply with the terms and conditions on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and repeatedly delayed the dues.
The poor performance and services delivered by the firm caused undue harassment to the contract staff of the department, prompting it to terminate the contract after following the legal process of issuing a show-cause notice.
On the request of the department, the GeM authorities have also suspended the firm from bidding.
