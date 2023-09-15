Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

On the registration of share-wise property, the CHCC reiterated that no review was required for the redensification of the city phase from Sectors 1 to 30, but the UT Administration can take a decision on the registration of share-wise property keeping in view the verdict of the Supreme Court.

In its January 10 order, the Supreme Court, while banning the conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in these sectors, had also said the city’s heritage committee will consider the issue of redensification in these areas.

The court ordered that subsequently, the UT Administration will consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 apartment rules in accordance with the recommendations of the committee. Any amendment will have to be placed before the Central Government for approval.

On the issue of restrictions on share transfer outside family and sanction of building plan where property is co-owned by stranger/non-family, the committee members decided that since these decisions involved legal aspects, the Administration may consider taking decisions on these issues as per judgment after due legal examination.