Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh, January 26
All the government and private schools will remain closed on January 28 (Saturday), the UT Administration announced on Thursday.
An announcement to this effect was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dr Dharam Pal during a Republic Day event organised at the Parade Ground here today. Pal was the Chief Guest at the event.
