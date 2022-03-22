Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Chandigarh, March 23
The Chandigarh Administration has declared March 23, Shaheedi Diwas of Bhagat Singh, as a public holiday.
“March 23, 2022 (Wednesday) will be observed as Public Holiday in all the Government Offices/ Boards/ Corporations/ Institutions, including Industrial Establishments under the Chandigarh Administration, on account of Shaheedi Diwas of Bhagat Singh,” the UT administration said in an order.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
