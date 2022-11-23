Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 23

In partial modification of the notification issued on December 15, 2021, regarding declaring of public holidays in the Union Territory of Chandigarh during the calendar year 2022, the Administration has declared that November 28 (Monday), will now be a public holiday in all government offices/boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments, instead of a restricted holiday already declared on account of martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.