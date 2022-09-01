Chandigarh Administration 'fooling' leasehold unit owners: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

City AAP president Prem Garg has slammed the UT Administration and the BJP for ‘fooling people’ on the issue of conversion of leasehold properties into freehold.

Garg said BJP leaders and the MP had been assuring people that all leasehold properties would be allowed for conversion into freehold units by charging nominal fee and the administration too was giving the same assurance. At the same time, the administration opposed the conversion before a Double Bench of the Supreme Court in the ‘Estate Officer vs Charanjit Kaur’ case.

“Even the Supreme Court has questioned the wisdom of the administration terming all objections of the administration as without any logic. The court has given the administration three weeks to clear its stand on the conversion policy. There are 6,621 commercial and 1,451 industrial units besides residential units awaiting conversion to freehold properties,” he said.

