Chandigarh Administration frames policy to expedite 5G rollout in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

To expedite the rollout of 5G Internet services in the city, the UT Administration has framed a policy.

An official spokesperson said the UT Administration had constituted a working committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary Information Technology for adoption of the “Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022” as per the guidelines from the Government of India.

After deliberations with all stakeholders, the UT Administration framed a policy to encourage telecom service operators to apply online for permission to install towers/small cell on government/corporation buildings.

The Administration has adopted all procedure for the rollout of 5G services as per the Government of India notification and also keeping in mind the local concerns. The application process has been made simple for a hassle-free experience to operators. Enabling the online process, applicants can now enrol in a transparent manner. The new amendments authorise multiple agencies empanelled with Chandigarh other than PEC for submitting the structural design certificate.

The Prime Minister has selected Chandigarh among one of the 14 towns for the rollout of 5G in phase 1.

The Administration has recently finalised the Right of Way (RoW) rules for facilitating speedy installation of infrastructure and granting approvals to service providers.

With the launch of the next generation 5G technology in the city, residents will be able to experience download speeds at least 10 times faster than that of 4G. Telecom service provider Reliance Jio has already launched the 5G service in the city, while others such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea would roll out their services soon.