Chandigarh Administration gives nod to parking near court complex

Chandigarh, March 8
The Chandigarh Administration has accorded the administrative approval for the construction of a multi-level parking between Chandigarh Judicial Academy and New District Court Complex, Sector 43.
This proposed parking will accommodate around 2,000 cars and will be used by the public as well as advocates.
An estimated budget of Rs81 crore has been sanctioned to the Engineering Department for the construction of the multi-level parking. It will take two years to complete the construction of the multi-level parking. —
