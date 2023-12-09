 Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Members of the UNESCO delegation with officials of the UT Administration on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

A delegation from seven countries arrived here today to give suggestions on the conservation and preservation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) heritage site in Chandigarh — the Capitol Complex.

Members of the delegation are currently on a two-day visit to the city to attend the seventh International Standing Conference on the architectural works of the Le Corbusier transnational nomination in UNESCO.

Delegates today discussed in detail the decision of the World Heritage Committee regarding heating, ventilating and air conditioning ancillary structures, the holistic development of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the multi-level basement car park project.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO had in October finally halted three key projects of the Capitol Complex, despite the UT Administration seeking a reconsideration of its earlier draft decision. The Chandigarh Administration today hosted the conference of the seven countries, namely France, Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland and India, at the UT Secretariat.

The conference is being held on the architectural works of Le Corbusier, an outstanding contribution to the modern movement, and attended in person by the delegates present: Brigitte Bouvier and Bénédicte Gandini from Fondation Le Corbusier (Paris), Benoît Dubosson of Switzerland, De Graef Rudy from Belgium and Kazuho Nakatani from Japan. The other state members joined the meeting through video-conferencing. Each state party delivered presentations on the works of Corbusier.

At the 40th World Heritage Committee meeting in Istanbul, Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex featured in the UNESCO World Heritage List (2016) as part of the transnational serial property under the title 'The Architectural Works of Le Corbusier’.

Chandigarh hosts a marvelous example of the Le Corbusier architecture, including the Capitol Complex. Since India has assumed the presidency this year, the Fondation Le Corbusier secretariat decided that Chandigarh would hold the seventh International Standing Conference of the seven countries concerned.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha delivered a detailed presentation on the conservation of the Capitol Complex and on the Heritage Impact Assessment given by the Chandigarh College of Architecture. Representatives of the state parties lauded the presentations.

Chandigarh Cultural Affairs Director Sorabh Kumar Arora accorded the delegates a welcome. The state parties exchanged their views on the instruments of restoration and preservation being used by them.

The decision of the World Heritage Committee regarding heating, ventilating and air conditioning ancillary structures, the holistic development of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the multi-level basement car park project were discussed in detail. Members of the delegation today visited the museum in Sector 10, the Le Corbusier Centre and Sector 17. Tomorrow, they will head to the Capitol Complex.

In September this year, three major projects at the Capitol Complex in Sector 1 were suspended. This decision was based on the negative impacts identified in the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) reports. Alternative locations and solutions that do not impact the outstanding universal value (OUV) are being sought.

The three suspended projects were an underground multi-level parking lot, a holistic development plan for the Punjab and Haryana High Court and AC chiller plants. UNESCO emphasised that the recommendations from the ICOMOS Technical Review of the proposed projects be implemented before any construction work begins.

Designed by Le Corbusier, the Capitol Complex symbolises the three pillars of democracy — the legislature, the executive and the judiciary — standing together.

On agenda

  • Delegates on Friday discussed in detail the decision of the World Heritage Committee regarding heating, ventilating and air conditioning ancillary structures, the holistic development of the High Court and the multi-level basement car park project
  • UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha delivered a detailed presentation on the conservation of the Capitol Complex and on the Heritage Impact Assessment given by the Chandigarh College of Architecture. Representatives of the state parties lauded the presentations

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

2
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

3
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

4
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

5
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

8
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

9
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

10
Madhya Pradesh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...

‘Hanged by a kangaroo court’: TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observer list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...

RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions

RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions

Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association