Chandigarh Administration, IAF sign MoU on Heritage Centre in Sector 18

Chandigarh, June 3
The UT Administration and the Indian Air Force (IAF) today signed an MoU on the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up at the Government Press building in Sector 18 here.
UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, MP Kirron Kher, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, and UT Adviser Dharam Pal witnessed the MoU-signing ceremony. The centre will have simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero engines and other IAF artefacts. The centre will include virtual reality and AI technology.
It will be informative and motivate our youth to join the armed forces. This will also provide job opportunities to the youth. The centre will highlight the crucial role of the IAF in various wars and assistance rendered by IAF for civil air operations.
The Chief of Air Staff also presented a model replica of a propeller of an IAF aircraft as the first IAF artefact of this centre. The Administrator said the heritage centre would bring awareness in the region, particularly among students, about the role and contribution of the IAF to national security and defence.
The heritage centre will attract tourists from different regions and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for the people. On August 27 last year, the UT Administration and the IAF had signed an Agreement in Principle (AIP) for setting up of the heritage centre in the presence of the then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore and had started the work. — TNS
What all it will have
The centre will have simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero engines and other IAF artefacts. The centre will include virtual reality and AI technology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala