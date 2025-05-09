DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Administration issues order asking all employees not to leave their stations

Any leave sanctioned earlier is hereby cancelled unless approved afresh by secretary concerned
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 PM May 09, 2025 IST
The Chandigarh Administration has issued directions stating that employees of all the Departments/Boards/Corporations etc. must maintain their respective station(s) within Chandigarh and should not leave their headquarters until further orders.

Any leave sanctioned earlier is hereby cancelled unless approved afresh by the secretary concerned and that too in exceptional circumstances, the order said.

