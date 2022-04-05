Chandigarh Administration makes mask optional

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

In view of a decline in Covid cases in the city, the UT Administration had made the wearing of masks optional at public places with immediate effect. The order further states that no penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing a mask in public or workplaces.

In his order, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said all remaining orders issues under the Disaster Management Act stood withdrawn. However, the public was advised to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of mask and maintaining social distance.