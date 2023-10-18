 Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

House says no to stations in parking lots, councillors’ stir today

A meeting of the MC House in progress on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 17

The Municipal Corporation continues to be at loggerheads with the UT Administration as the general House today not only refused to allow installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its parking lots but also announced a protest by all 42 councillors, led by Mayor Anup Gupta, outside the UT Secretariat on Wednesday.

The House had rejected the same agenda at the previous meeting. At today’s meeting, instead of approving the administration’s directions, the House decided to form a committee to decide the further course of action. Gupta said a panel, comprising councillors, officers of the building and roads wing, Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) and members of market welfare associations, will be formed.

“During the committee’s meeting, the entire project will be discussed. Any objection to the selection of sites by the market welfare associations will also be considered. The associations are not in favour of EV stations. It will also be found out how without any MC decision and NOC in the matter, the work on charging stations in certain parking lots was started,” said the Mayor.

Earlier, Congress councillor Taruna Mehta said how come the administration had built charging stations in Sector 7 and 26. BJP councillor Jasmanpreet Singh said such stations had also been set up in Sector 37 that already had little parking space.

However, the decision of the MC House seems to have no bearing on the charging station work. The Secretary, Local Government, (UT Home Secretary) had earlier written to the civic body stating that the directions were issued under Section 405 of the Punjab Municipal Act 1976 and were to be complied within 10 days, failing which, the work will be initiated by the administration under the said Act.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra brought this to the knowledge of the House. But, the House preferred to stick to its stand.

Slamming the administration, councillor Gurpreet Gabi said, “The administration is like ‘meri marzi, mein chahe yeh karu mein chahe vo karu’. Why do they ask us to approve agendas when they have already made up their mind? They should first set up these stations in open ground where debris is dumped and rehris stationed. The administration is also forcing people to buy electric vehicles that require change of battery after every five years.”

AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh said, “People are buying petrol or diesel vehicles from Panchkula and Mohali. A large number of non-EVs daily ply here. Policies should be made for the entire tricity.” Meanwhile, it was decided that the protesters will also press for demands related to villages and lal dora.

Under the administration’s proposal, the corporation was offered a revenue-sharing model for use of its sites at 32 parking sites in six locations.

Associations oppose project

