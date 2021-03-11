Chandigarh Administration mulls export of tractor spare parts

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 4

In a bid to give a boost to the industry in Chandigarh, the UT Administration has decided to focus on the promotion of export of tractor spare parts from the city.

Out of a total of about 2,950 small-scale industries in the city, about 40 per cent are ancillary units producing components for the major tractor industry around Chandigarh.

The export potential of tractor spare parts was discussed in a recent meeting with senior officials and UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

Dharam Pal, however, said approval of the UT Administrator would be required for the export of tractor spare parts from the city. He further said the UT was already into exports of needles and Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services.

The needles manufactured in the city are being exported to nearly 10 countries, including Germany, Singapore, Spain, Jordan and Russia.

Under the Chandigarh Export Promotion Plan, the UT would allow more IT-based industry, including software and electronics hardware, to set up their units in the city.

With regard to IT hardware units, activities such as manufacturing of computer devices, printer, scanners and related devices, networking products and telecommunication units will be allowed.

In respect to software units, entrepreneurs can opt for telecommunication and mobile communication software and application software operating system.

The export plan observes that ecosystem development is crucial for boosting IT exports from Chandigarh.

The UT Administration conceived the entrepreneur development centre in the prospering IT Park to enhance software export from the city and to assist young professionals in setting up their ventures by providing shell space or space with plug-and-play facilities.

At present, five start-up companies are operating from the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) IT incubation centre.

The Administration has chosen IT and ITeS as one of the export products from Chandigarh as these are showing emerging trends and skyrocketing demand in the world markets.

According to a study, Chandigarh has been rated second in terms of software export among the tier-2 cities in the country.