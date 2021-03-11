Chandigarh Administration orders fire safety audit in health facilities

Chandigarh, April 28
The UT Administration has ordered fire safety audit in all health facilities. The exercise needs to be completed in the next 15 days.
“Considering that the medical oxygen is highly supportive to combustion, there is a need to be extra careful for fire safety in all health facilities i.e. both in the government sector and the private sector, especially during the ongoing summer season,” Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said in the order.
“All medical and paramedical staff need to be sensitised to ensure that fire exits remain clear all time and should not be blocked by idle stretchers/trolleys,” it further stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors