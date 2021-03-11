Chandigarh Administration orders fire safety audit in health facilities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The UT Administration has ordered fire safety audit in all health facilities. The exercise needs to be completed in the next 15 days.

“Considering that the medical oxygen is highly supportive to combustion, there is a need to be extra careful for fire safety in all health facilities i.e. both in the government sector and the private sector, especially during the ongoing summer season,” Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said in the order.

“All medical and paramedical staff need to be sensitised to ensure that fire exits remain clear all time and should not be blocked by idle stretchers/trolleys,” it further stated.