Chandigarh Administration plans trauma centre at Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 21

Countering heavy rush of patients at two major tertiary care hospitals of the city, the PGI and the GMCH-32, the UT Health Department is planning to propose a “trauma centre” at Mani Majra under the PM–Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The centre will be administered by the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The national scheme aims at establishing urban health and wellness centres in states, along with integrated public health labs and critical care hospital block.

Recently, the UT Health Department had decided to upgrade nine facilities as health and wellness centres. Besides, the city already has 29 health and wellness centres. Further, there are five such centres under the Ayush scheme.

Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said, “We already have a sufficient number of health and wellness centres and will not require more as mentioned in the scheme. However, funds sanctioned by the Central Government under the scheme can be utilised for the construction of a trauma centre at Mani Majra. Any patient who stays in the periphery or around that area faces difficulty in rushing to the PGI, which is at the other end of the city.”

If the project is accorded approval by the Centre, the UT will get its third trauma centre. While the PGI trauma emergency is more than double occupied with patients coming from all quarters and referrals from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the trauma centre approved for the GMCH-32 is yet to be constructed. This leaves the health care services in the government set-up overwhelmed in the city.

Integrated public health laboratory

The GMSH will also have an integrated public health lab under the PM-ABHIM scheme. In this design, a common sample collection area will be conveniently located, especially to facilitate pregnant women, elderly and differently-abled patients. The area will also have a negative-pressure room for collection of microbiology samples with potential for airborne transmission.

The areas in the lab would be clearly marked as sample receiving and reporting area, clinical pathology, haematology, cytology, biochemistry, bacteriology, mycobacteriology, serology, molecular diagnostic/virology and washing and sterilisation area.