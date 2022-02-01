Chandigarh Administration puts policy on nursing homes on hold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The proposed policy for opening of nursing homes in residential areas has been put on hold for the time being by the UT Administration.

An official said the Administration wanted to first auction the existing nine nursing homes sites on a freehold basis as buyers were not showing interest in leasehold properties. The decision to put the policy on hold was taken at a meeting chaired by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here today.

The sites which are on leasehold would first be converted into freehold before putting them up for auction. Four sites are located in Sector 51, two each in Sector 33 and 46 and one in Sector 44. Earlier attempts to auction the sites had failed and these are lying vacant for over a decade. The UT Administration had issued a draft policy for opening of nursing homes in residential areas in September last year.

As per the policy, a nursing home shall be allowed to function from a residential building only with the permission of the UT Administrator.

