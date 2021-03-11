Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The UT Administration today carried out a major demolition drive in the Mani Majra area near the level crossing where more than 200 jhuggis were erected on a piece of agricultural land.

A team of the Estate Office, which was led by SDM (East) Nitish Singla, started the drive in the wee hours and the whole operation continued for more than three hours. A large number of police personnel were deployed there.

During the drive, all 200 shanties were demolished, said an official.

Residents of the slum tried to disrupt the drive, but the police strictly dealt with them. The official said people had illegally built jhuggis there and they were given time to remove these. Apart from the jhuggis, people had also started building concrete structures there, he said, adding that around 150 police personnel and 60 employees of the department were present during the drive. Two JCB and two other machines were pressed into service to demolish the structures.