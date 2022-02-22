Chandigarh administration releases contact numbers to register 'no electricity supply' plaints

Chandigarh, February 22
As many parts in Chandigarh faced power outages on Tuesday, a day after employees of the electricity department launched a three-day strike in protest against privatisation, the Electricity Wing of Chandigarh Engineering Department released contact numbers for registering ‘No Electricity Supply’ complaints.
The UT has set up Citizen Facilitation Centre to register complaints related to any sector or village in Chandigarh.
Alternatively, the consumers can also contact the XENs/AEEs/SDOs of the Division and Sub Divisions concerned.
Following are the contact numbers for registering complaints:
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...