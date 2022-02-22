Chandigarh administration releases contact numbers to register 'no electricity supply' plaints

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

As many parts in Chandigarh faced power outages on Tuesday, a day after employees of the electricity department launched a three-day strike in protest against privatisation, the Electricity Wing of Chandigarh Engineering Department released contact numbers for registering ‘No Electricity Supply’ complaints.

The UT has set up Citizen Facilitation Centre to register complaints related to any sector or village in Chandigarh.

Alternatively, the consumers can also contact the XENs/AEEs/SDOs of the Division and Sub Divisions concerned.

Following are the contact numbers for registering complaints:

