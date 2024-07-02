Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

After the UT Administration allowed the commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants, to open 24x7 throughout the year, the Labour Department today issued standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Vinay Pratap Singh, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Labour Department, emphasised that the extended operational hours were completely voluntary. Shopkeepers and traders are not compelled to open their units during the night hours. This facility is exclusively available to those shops and commercial establishments registered with the Labour Department.

Shops and commercial establishments already registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act 1958 must submit a self-undertaking via the Labour Department’s online portal (labour.chd.gov.in). This self-undertaking must confirm that due arrangements, as per the terms and conditions of the notification, are in place before starting operations during the extended night hours.

Singh highlighted that states like Punjab and Haryana had successfully implemented similar 24×7 notifications, and Chandigarh is well-prepared to follow suit. The list of shopkeepers and traders opting for extended hours will be shared with the area SHO to ensure the safety of staff and visitors during the night hours. Additionally, the list will be shared with the Municipal Corporation to maintain cleanliness and waste management.

To facilitate this transition, teams comprising six Labour Inspectors and additional staff have been formed. These teams will raise awareness and assist interested shopkeepers and traders. Awareness meetings are scheduled in the coming weeks for the benefit of the trading community. The Labour Department will ensure strict compliance with the notification’s terms and conditions.

The Labour Secretary also stated that any exemption could be revoked by the Competent Authority after providing a fair opportunity to be heard, in case of any violations. The Labour Department’s staff is empowered to inspect and verify compliance with the terms and conditions.

