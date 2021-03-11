Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

After reclaiming nearly 65 acres in the Industrial Area, the UT Administration has decided to carry out a demolition drive at Janata Colony in Sector 25 on Sunday.

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh, was held today to plan the demolition of illegal structures or jhuggis at Janata Colony. The approval for it was already given by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The jhuggis at Janata Colony are illegal and have come up on encroached government land. About 10 acres of government land has been encroached upon by way of illegal construction in the area. This land has already been earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community centre and a shopping facility.

To carry out the drive smoothly, the Administration had installed a notice board 15 days ago for eviction and demolition of the colony. Public announcements for eviction are being made continuously at the site, said the DC.

He said the whole area of about 10 acres had been divided into four sectors. Four duty magistrates had been appointed for the demolition. Adequate police had also been deployed for the operation.

The DC directed the Engineering Department to make arrangements for taking possession of the land on the day of the demolition. He said further action would be taken to remove other illegal encroachments in the city.

Thousands of people live in nearly 1,500 jhuggis and not even a single family was rehabilitated as the authorities said all structures were illegal in the colony.

The meeting was attended by all SDMs, the Assistant Estate Officer, the Secretary, Chandigarh Housing Board, the DSP (Central), officers of the engineering wing of the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation, the fire officer and the Tehsildar (Colonies) among others.

4 duty magistrates appointed, cops deployed